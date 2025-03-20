11 Years Later, a New Search for MH370

The Malaysian government has approved a new search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to be carried out by Ocean Infinity, a Texas-based marine robotics company . The search will target a new 5,800-square-mile site in the southern Indian Ocean, where the flight is believed to have crashed in 2014. The operation will be conducted under a "no-find, no-fee" contract, meaning Ocean Infinity stands to earn $70 million only if the firm finds the wreckage, the AP reports. The flight, with 239 people aboard, disappeared shortly after taking off from Malaysia's capital of Kuala Lumpur on its way to Beijing. Debris later washed ashore on islands in the Indian Ocean as well as the east African coast, but the plane was never found, despite a $150 million search involving Malaysia, Australia, and China, the BBC reports.

"The government is committed to continuing the search operation and providing closure for the families of the passengers of flight MH370," Malaysia's transport minister said in a statement. The ministry will soon finalize a contract with Ocean Infinity, which undertook a private search for the wreckage in 2018 that was unsuccessful. The company's CEO, however, says its technology has improved since that time, and that it has worked with experts to narrow the search to the area most likely to contain the wreckage. A timeline is not yet clear, but Ocean Infinity has previously said January through April is the best time period to conduct a search. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)