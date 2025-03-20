Money / home sales Home Sales See Surprise Jump Numbers in February far exceed expectations By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 20, 2025 11:26 AM CDT Copied A for-sale sign stands outside a single-family home in Englewood, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Home sales were expected to decrease in February, notes the Wall Street Journal. Instead, they rose unexpectedly. Details: Existing-home sales rose 4.2% last month from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.26 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, per the AP. The latest sales topped the 3.92 million pace economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Overall, economists were anticipating a 3.2% decrease. It was the first month-over-month spike in two months. Buyers appear to be resigned that high prices and mortgage rates aren't going to turn around anytime soon. "The shock is gone," one real-estate agent in Seattle tells the Journal. "People are coming to realize mortgage rates are going to be between 6% and 7%, and this is exactly where we are right now." Home prices increased on an annual basis for the 20th consecutive month. The national median sales price rose 3.8% in February from a year earlier to $398,400, an all-time high for the month of February. All told, the US median home sales price is up 47% over the last five years. (More home sales stories.) Report an error