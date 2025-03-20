You're 'Going to Have a Heart Attack,' Lawmaker Tells Crowd

Town hall meetings have been getting raucous lately, and one in Wyoming on Wednesday night may have been the rowdiest yet. Attendees let GOP Rep. Harriet Hageman have it via shouts, profanities, and rounds of loud booing, but she let them have it right back.

The Cowboy State Daily estimates that three-quarters of the crowd of roughly 500 people in Laramie were opposed to Hageman, who ousted Liz Cheney in 2022 thanks to the latter's opposition to Donald Trump. ("Hageman Doesn't Back Down as Hostile Crowd Curses Her" reads the headline.)

Some of the loudest jeering came as she defended Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Mediaite notes that after she mentioned Musk's name, "the booing became so loud that Hageman stopped talking for a moment to clap along with the noise." (She was also joining in with supporters applauding in the front rows.)

You can get a sense of things in this Forbes video.