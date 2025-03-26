Mega Millions Jackpots Are About to Get More Mega

If you thought Mega Millions jackpots had gotten a little eye-watering lately, buckle up: As ABC News reports, Mega Millions says that it's putting a new rule into play next month that jacks the minimum jackpot from a paltry $20 million to $50 million, meaning jackpots "are expected to grow faster and get to higher dollar amounts more frequently in the new game," per a company statement. What to know:

The last game under the current rules will be April 4, and the new rules go into effect for the April 8 drawing. If no one wins on April 4, that pot carries over, notes USA Today.