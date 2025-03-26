Mega Millions Jackpots Are About to Get More Mega

Lottery is rolling out new rules with bigger minimum payouts—and higher ticket prices
Posted Mar 26, 2025 4:21 PM CDT
A Mega Millions ticket is seen at a store in Cottonwood, California, on Dec. 28.   (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

If you thought Mega Millions jackpots had gotten a little eye-watering lately, buckle up: As ABC News reports, Mega Millions says that it's putting a new rule into play next month that jacks the minimum jackpot from a paltry $20 million to $50 million, meaning jackpots "are expected to grow faster and get to higher dollar amounts more frequently in the new game," per a company statement. What to know:

  • The last game under the current rules will be April 4, and the new rules go into effect for the April 8 drawing. If no one wins on April 4, that pot carries over, notes USA Today.

  • Non-jackpot prizes go from between $2 and $1 million to between $10 and $10 million.
  • What's also going up: You're going to have to pay more to play. Tickets that are currently $2 will now be $5, but they'll now include a random multiplier of 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10. Currently players can spend an extra buck for the "Megaplier." The last, and only, time ticket prices went up—from $1 to the current $2—was 2017, notes USA Today.
  • Matching the Mega Ball on its own is now worth between $10 and $50.
