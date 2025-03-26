Almost 10M Student Loan Borrowers Are Past Due

The credit scores of almost 10 million people are about to take a massive hit, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York warns in its latest update on student loans. The New York Fed estimates that 9.7 million student loan borrowers became past due on their payments after September 30 of last year, CNBC reports. That's when a 12-month "on-ramp" to repayment that President Biden brought in after the end of the COVID-era pause on payments expired. The on-ramp shielded borrowers from the negative effects of missed payments, but their credit scores could now drop more than 150 points. Delinquencies "will hit credit reports over a rolling window as borrowers with missed payments advance beyond 90 days past due," the New York Fed said.