Ex-Juror Joins Karen Read's Legal Team

As she prepares to stand trial for murder for a second time, Karen Read has made a surprise change to her legal team: adding an alternate juror from her first trial. Victoria George, a licensed civil attorney in Massachusetts, tells Vanity Fair that the lead investigator during Read's first trial, which ended in a mistrial, "had a pretty strong personal bias" against the woman accused of killing her police officer boyfriend, so "how do you ever trust the evidence coming from his investigation?" More:



New prosecutor: Since the first trial, Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor has been fired for violating agency rules. (Read's team said he was biased and manipulated evidence.) He could still appear as a witness in the retrial, but the new lead investigator is Hank Brennan, a longtime criminal defense attorney who once represented gangster James "Whitey" Bulger, per NBC News.