Trump Nominee Withdraws After Jan. 6 Remarks Emerge

President Trump's nominee to oversee an agency that manages a quarter-billion acres of public land has withdrawn her nomination following revelations that she criticized the president in 2021 for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The withdrawal of Kathleen Sgamma to lead the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management was announced Thursday at the start of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, the AP reports.

David Bernhardt, who served as interior secretary in Trump's first term, said in a post on X that Sgamma's withdrawal was "self-inflicted" and included a link to a website that posted her 2021 comments. Bernhardt suggested that people whose views don't align with Trump's should not seek political appointments in his administration.