The 10 Best US Employers

Hilton tops Fortune's top 100 firms for 2025
Posted Apr 3, 2025 11:00 AM CDT
The 10 Best US Employers
A DoubleTree by Hilton hotel logo is seen in Skokie, Illinois, on May 21.   (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Looking for a workplace you can settle into for the long haul? How happy you are on the job plays a big part in that, and so Fortune set out to identify the companies that offer that employment satisfaction. The outlet notes that at the center of this assessment is its Trust Index, "a rigorously developed employee survey that has become the global standard for quantifying the ROI of workplace culture, leadership impact, and measuring the employee experience." Fortune notes that the most-trusted companies have nearly four times the financial returns as the average workplace, half the turnover rate, and boosted productivity. The top 10:

  1. Hilton
  2. Synchrony
  3. Cisco
  4. American Express
  5. NVIDIA
  6. Wegmans Food Markets
  7. Accenture
  8. Marriott International
  9. Pinnacle Financial Partners
  10. World Wide Technology
Click here to see more on each company, including what employees have to say, as well as to see what firms made the top 100. (More best companies stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X