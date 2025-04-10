Prada Buys Versace in 'Bold and Ambitious' Move

In a major shake-up in the fashion world, the Prada Group is set to acquire Versace from Capri Holdings for $1.4 billion, merging iconic Italian style with Prada's global influence. This strategic move promises a powerful synthesis of two luxury fashion titans, poised to reshape industry dynamics. The acquisition, approved by the boards of both companies, will be funded through new debt, with the final closing expected in the second half of the year, the AP reports. "Versace will maintain its creative DNA and cultural authenticity, while benefitting from the full strength of the Group's considerable consolidated platform, including industrial capabilities, retail execution and operational expertise," Prada said in a statement.

Versace, known for its bold designs, will retain its creative identity while benefiting from Prada's operational expertise. Gianni Versace founded the brand in 1978. Capri Holdings, which also owns Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, acquired it in 2018 for $2 billion but struggled to position it in the era of "quiet luxury." Last month, Dario Vitale was named creative director, succeeding Donatella Versace, the late founder's sister.

The New York Times describes the deal as a "sign of faith in the continued value of Made in Italy" during world trade turmoil. "It's a bold and ambitious move by Prada," says Robert Burke, founder of the consulting firm Robert Burke Associates. "The acquisition would position Prada to diversify its portfolio and compete on a larger global stage." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)