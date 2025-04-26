The Scope of Home Depot's Garden Business Is Shocking

Home Depot sells massive quantities of paint, lumber, and tools. But one category outpaces them all: its garden business. The flowers, shrubs, soil, grills, and patio furniture sold by the retailer is a roughly $20 billion business. As Ben Cohen writes for the Wall Street Journal, "it's so big that Home Depot makes more money from its garden divisions than Hermes does from all of its luxury goods." Cohen pulls back the veil on the lengths the company goes to in order to sustain that business, which include stops at Paris Fashion Week and tours of European gardens to scout color and flower trends. The biggest part of it is making sure it sells plants that will thrive; homeowners who flop at gardening don't buy more plants. It manages that in a methodical way.