GOP Sweating a Surprisingly Tight Race in Florida Republican candidate is underperforming in House special election to replace Mike Waltz By John Johnson Posted Mar 31, 2025 8:31 AM CDT State Rep. Randy Fine, R-South Brevard County, speaks during a special session in Tallahassee, Fla., in 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File) Tuesday's election to fill a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is generating a lot of headlines, but another contest the same day in Florida has unexpectedly surfaced high on the national political radar. The details: The contest: Voters in a heavily Republican district in the central part of the state will elect someone to fill the House seat of Mike Waltz, who left to become President Trump's national security adviser. It pits GOP state Sen. Randy Fine against Democrat Josh Weil, an Orlando schoolteacher, reports the Orlando Sentinel. Given the GOP's razor-thin House majority, they can ill afford to lose. The narrative: The race is way closer than expected. Republicans won the district by 33 points in November and vastly outnumber Democrats in the district. But the most recent survey by St. Pete Polls has Fine up by only 48% to 44%, within the margin of error. "We have a candidate that I don't think is winning," Trump ally Steve Bannon said on his War Room podcast last week, per the New York Times. Context: "Let's be clear: Fine should win, and he likely will," is the assessment at Punchbowl News. "But this shouldn't be a race. Democratic anti-Trump energy is keeping it close." Anything less than a 20-point victory should alarm Republican leaders, the site adds. Weak candidate? Big-name Republicans including Gov. Ron DeSantis (who once held the House seat) say the fault lies with Fine and his "incendiary reputation," per the Sentinel, and not with Trump. "It's a candidate-specific issue," said the governor. But Democrats were aggressively trying to portray the race as an indictment of the president. Bernie Sanders, for one, just endorsed Weil. The president: Trump himself held a telephone town hall for Fine last week. "It's not overstating things to say that your agenda is at stake in this election, and this district can't let you down," Fine told Trump. The president also endorsed "America First Patriot Randy Fine" over the weekend, per the Hill.