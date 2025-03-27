Politics / Elise Stefanik Trump Withdraws Stefanik's Cabinet Nomination He cites 'very tight' majority in the House, says he has asked her to remain in Congress By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 27, 2025 2:14 PM CDT Copied Rep. Elise Stefanik testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing on her nomination to be the United Nations Ambassador, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File) The White House has withdrawn Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination to be US ambassador to the United Nations, a stunning turnaround for President Trump's Cabinet pick after her confirmation had been stalled over concerns about Republicans' tight margins in the House. Trump confirmed the decision in a Truth Social post on Thursday, saying that it was "essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress." "We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning. I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress," the president said, without any mention of who he would nominate to replace her. Trump tapped Stefanik, a New York Republican, to represent the US at the international body shortly after winning reelection in November, the AP reports. She was seen as among the least controversial Cabinet picks and her nomination advanced out of committee in late January, but House Republicans' razor-thin majority kept her ultimate confirmation in a state of purgatory for the last several months. In recent weeks, it had seemed as if Stefanik's nomination would advance to the Senate floor, given two upcoming House special elections in Florida in districts that Trump easily won in 2024. Filling those vacant GOP seats would have allowed Stefanik to finally resign from the House and given Republicans, who currently hold 218 seats, a little more breathing room on passing legislation. Democrats hold 213 seats. But a Democratic win this week in a special election in a Pennsylvania district held by Republicans for 136 years may have rattled GOP leaders, the AP notes. "With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat," Trump wrote. Stefanik has already given up her position as chair of the House Republican conference, let many longtime staffers go, and held a farewell tour of her upstate New York district, the New York Times reports. Trump said she would "rejoin the House Leadership Team," adding that "Speaker Johnson is thrilled!" Senate Republicans had expected an easy confirmation and insiders say House Majority Leader Steve Scalise had told lawmakers he was hosting a going-away party for Stefanik on Monday, NBC News reports. "She must be so disappointed. She would have been easily confirmed in my view," said GOP Sen. Susan Collins. "I thought she was a great nominee." (More Elise Stefanik stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error