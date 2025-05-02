Meteor Shower From Halley's Comet Peaks Next Week

Halley's comet itself isn't back within view until 2061, but earthlings can get a taste of it next week. One of the meteor showers it triggers—the Eta Aquarids—will peak early Tuesday, reports Space.com. These are like the "crumbs" of the comet, per the website.

How/when: You don't need telescopes or specialized gear to watch; finding a dark spot away from city lights is key. The pre-dawn hours, when the moon is low, typically offer the best views, per the AP.