Meteor Shower From Halley's Comet Peaks Next Week

The Eta Aquarids are back, with early Tuesday the best time to watch
Posted May 2, 2025 10:05 AM CDT
Meteor Shower From Halley's Comet Peaks Next Week
This photo provided by NASA shows an Eta Aquarid meteor streaking over northern Georgia on April 29, 2012.   (B. Cooke/Marshall Space Flight Center/NASA via AP, File)

Halley's comet itself isn't back within view until 2061, but earthlings can get a taste of it next week. One of the meteor showers it triggers—the Eta Aquarids—will peak early Tuesday, reports Space.com. These are like the "crumbs" of the comet, per the website.

  • How/when: You don't need telescopes or specialized gear to watch; finding a dark spot away from city lights is key. The pre-dawn hours, when the moon is low, typically offer the best views, per the AP.

  • Expectations: The Eta Aquarids are known for their speed, says NASA's Bill Cooke, and under perfect conditions, viewers might spot 10 to 15 meteors per hour at the peak. However, a nearly two-thirds full moon this year is expected to hamper visibility somewhat.
  • Next time: The Eta Aquarids remain visible until May 28. For those who miss it, the next significant meteor shower, the Southern Delta Aquarids, is set for late July.
(This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X