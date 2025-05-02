Meteor Shower From Halley's Comet Peaks Next Week

Halley's comet itself isn't back within view until 2061, but earthlings can get a taste of it next week. One of the meteor showers it triggers—the Eta Aquarids—will peak early Tuesday, reports Space.com. These are like the "crumbs" of the comet, per the website.
- How/when: You don't need telescopes or specialized gear to watch; finding a dark spot away from city lights is key. The pre-dawn hours, when the moon is low, typically offer the best views, per the AP.
- Expectations: The Eta Aquarids are known for their speed, says NASA's Bill Cooke, and under perfect conditions, viewers might spot 10 to 15 meteors per hour at the peak. However, a nearly two-thirds full moon this year is expected to hamper visibility somewhat.
- Next time: The Eta Aquarids remain visible until May 28. For those who miss it, the next significant meteor shower, the Southern Delta Aquarids, is set for late July.
