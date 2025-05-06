Here Are Some of the Best Looks From the Met Gala

Fashion's biggest night got underway Monday at the Met Gala in a rainy Manhattan, the AP reports. This was the first Met Gala to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme. This year's theme was based on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring exhibit, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Among the hosts were Pharrell Williams (whose jacket consisted of 15,000 pearls and took 400 hours to construct, a representative confirmed), Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky. LeBron James was made honorary chair but did not attend because of a knee injury. The guest list included about 450 people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more.
Among those was Rocky's partner, Rihanna, whose Marc Jacobs look included tied sleeves of a men's suit that served as a bustle behind her as she posed for the cameras, the last to walk the carpet as usual. Her hair hung long in a mermaid twist behind her—and her newly announced baby bump was on display. Other fashion highlights included F1 actor Damson Idris, who pulled up to the event in a race car from the film wearing a Tommy Hilfiger-designed racing suit and embellished helmet featuring 20,000 Swarovski crystals. See those and more looks in our gallery.
