Here Are Some of the Best Looks From the Met Gala

Fashion's biggest night got underway Monday at the Met Gala in a rainy Manhattan, the AP reports. This was the first Met Gala to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme. This year's theme was based on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring exhibit, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Among the hosts were Pharrell Williams (whose jacket consisted of 15,000 pearls and took 400 hours to construct, a representative confirmed), Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky. LeBron James was made honorary chair but did not attend because of a knee injury. The guest list included about 450 people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more.