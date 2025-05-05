Met Gala Has Broken a Record Before It's Even Showtime

The lights haven't even turned on for Monday night's Met Gala, and the annual exercise in bacchanalia has already broken through a new boundary in the form of the whopping $31 million raised. That's right, the Met is more than just an opportunity for you to get catty on social media about a Kardashian's outfit: "It is," notes NPR, "at the end of the day, a fundraising event." A look at how the Metropolitan Museum of Art got to that $31 million, which marks the first time the gala has crossed the $30 million line in its 77 years of existence:

Tickets, please: Not only is it nearly impossible to score an invitation (don't even try, B-listers!), the privilege of doing so will cost you dearly. Tables for 10 start at a paltry $350,000, while those going stag can expect to cough up $75,000 for a ticket, notes the New York Times.