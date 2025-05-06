Rihanna's Met Gala Reveal: She's Pregnant

Two years after revealing her second pregnancy at her Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy Monday night at another high-profile event. As she prepared to hit the Met Gala red carpet, Rihanna was photographed showing off an apparent baby bump—and on the red carpet later, her partner, A$AP Rocky, confirmed it. The rapper was asked what Rihanna would be wearing at the event, Pitchfork reports. "Rihanna's outfit tonight is ... I don't know, whatever's just gonna really cover her baby bump, you dig?" The couple's first child was born in 2022. Rocky was one of the co-chairs of this year's event, the theme of which was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the BBC reports.