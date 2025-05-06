Rihanna's Met Gala Reveal: She's Pregnant

Two years after revealing her second pregnancy at her Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy Monday night at another high-profile event. As she prepared to hit the Met Gala red carpet, Rihanna was photographed showing off an apparent baby bump—and on the red carpet later, her partner, A$AP Rocky, confirmed it. The rapper was asked what Rihanna would be wearing at the event, Pitchfork reports. "Rihanna's outfit tonight is ... I don't know, whatever's just gonna really cover her baby bump, you dig?" The couple's first child was born in 2022. Rocky was one of the co-chairs of this year's event, the theme of which was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the BBC reports.
"It feels amazing, you know," Rocky told reporters who congratulated him on the red carpet. "It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know." (More Rihanna stories.)