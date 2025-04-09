Hegseth Vows to 'Take Back' Panama Canal

"China did not build this canal. China does not operate this canal. [A]nd China will not weaponize this canal. Together, we will take back the Panama Canal from China's influence." Those were Pete Hegseth's fighting words on Tuesday during his visit to Panama—the first by a US defense secretary in more than 20 years—in which Hegseth met with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino. During his visit, Hegseth warned about the "ongoing threats" from China regarding the Panama Canal, which President Trump has hinted about "reclaiming," reports Axios. More on Hegseth's trip and its implications:

Making nice: Per Politico, despite Hegseth's harsh words regarding China, he played "carrot, not stick" when it came to how he talked about the Central American nation. "Together with Panama in the lead, we will keep the canal secure and available for all nations through the deterrent power of the strongest, most effective, and most lethal fighting force in the world," Hegseth said Tuesday in a presser.