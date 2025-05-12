Cannes: No Nudity on the Red Carpet, Please

Celebrities on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival are going to have to find dresses in the Goldilocks zone between barely there and way too long. The film festival has announced dress code restrictions just ahead of opening night, and the Toronto Star predicts that it will cause a "mad scramble of celebrity stylists thrown a surprise fashion fastball at the eleventh hour." On its website , the festival said that "for decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival." The new rules also state: "Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted."

The dress code apparently rules out the "naked" dresses that have been grabbing headlines in recent years, though it's not clear exactly how organizers are defining nudity, CNN reports. The rules say "evening dress"—a long dress or a tuxedo—is required. "Alternatively, you may also wear 'a little black dress,' a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers) ; a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-colored tie," the rules say.

Celebrities who turn up in sheer dresses probably won't be allowed in, according to the new rules, which state that staff are "obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules." But in one way, the rules may be looser than in years past, RTE reports. Organizers have made it clear that high heels are not mandatory. Several women were turned away in 2015 for not wearing heels. Organizers later said staff had "screwed up" and heels were never officially required, though the Star describes the heels rule of the time as "unofficial, but widely acknowledged." Kristen Stewart went barefoot in 2018, saying, "If you're not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either." (More Cannes Film Festival stories.)