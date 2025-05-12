Memorial Day Travel Could Break a Long-Standing Record

The unofficial start of summer is nearly here and Americans are expected to hit the road in huge numbers. Travel over Memorial Day weekend is expected to beat a 20-year-old record high, according to the American Automobile Association. Some 45.1 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home from Thursday, May 22, to Friday, May 26—an increase of 1.4 million from 2024, AAA said Monday. That total surpasses the record 44 million people who traveled on the same weekend in 2005, Axios reports.

"Despite concerns over rising prices, many Americans say they're taking advantage of the long holiday weekend to spend time with loved ones, even if the trips are closer to home," AAA says. Axios data editor Alex Fitzpatrick suggests Americans are traveling now "to get ahead of potential rising prices over the next few months." The vast majority of expected travelers—87%—will travel by road, 8% will travel by air, and just under 5% will travel by train, bus, or cruise, according to the AAA. The top domestic destinations are Orlando, Seattle, and New York City, while the top international destination cities are Rome, Vancouver, and Paris, per NBC San Diego. For those packing up the car, the outlet shares the best and worst times to hit the road. (More travel stories.)