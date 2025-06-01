Boy Likely Killed by Olive Brine. So Why Was No One Charged?

On Feb. 17, 2020, 7-year-old Isaiah Stark was vomiting, and his parents started driving him to a nearby hospital. He became unresponsive on the way there, and was dead by the next day. The coroner found the Colorado boy was killed by severe hypernatremia, or too much sodium, likely caused by drinking olive brine. But despite the fact that it's extremely rare for a person to be killed by hypernatremia—"It would have to be more than an accident. You'd need to drink it like a beverage," says a poison center director—and a mandated reporter had reported that Isaiah's parents used olive brine as a punishment, no charges were ever filed, reports the Denver Post in an extensive look at the case. The newspaper alleges Grand County covered up Isaiah's suspicious death, and implies his father's status as a police officer in the community may have played a role.