You May Want Running Shoes, Not Necessarily Clothes

The pitch is unique: "You can go anywhere and do a 5k, but you can't go anywhere and run a 5k naked." So says Tom Crowder of the Carolina Foothills Resort to the Post and Courier newspaper. The resort is a nudist camp in South Carolina's Spartanburg County, and it's hosting the annual Buck Streak 5K on June 14. More than 160 have registered for the clothing-optional race, which is already a record.
First-timers should note that they will have to pass a background check before being allowed onto the grounds, notes UPI. The resort's hope is that a lot of those first-timers will return and become permanent members, says Crowder. Runners will get the usual swag for taking part, including, despite the nature of the race, a free T-shirt. (More nudism stories.)