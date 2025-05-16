You May Want Running Shoes, Not Necessarily Clothes

The pitch is unique: "You can go anywhere and do a 5k, but you can't go anywhere and run a 5k naked." So says Tom Crowder of the Carolina Foothills Resort to the Post and Courier newspaper. The resort is a nudist camp in South Carolina's Spartanburg County, and it's hosting the annual Buck Streak 5K on June 14. More than 160 have registered for the clothing-optional race, which is already a record.