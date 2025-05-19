Having Your Car Towed in Connecticut Can Be Extra Painful

Discovering that your car has been towed is a universal hassle. But a joint investigation by ProPublica and the Connecticut Mirror finds that it can be an even bigger hassle in Connecticut. For one thing, the state gives tow companies one of the shortest windows in the nation—15 days—to resell a car if the owner has been unable to come up with the money to retrieve it. But as this new investigation details, the state also allows tow companies to be unusually stingy in allowing people to retrieve items from the vehicles. State law lets car owners collect possessions that are "essential to health or welfare," but the definition is so vague that it gives the companies plenty of latitude to refuse entry. The people most affected are those with low incomes who can't quickly come up with the full fees, which can often be several hundred dollars.