After US Yanks Funding, WHO Makes a Plea

Stripped of US funding, the World Health Organization chief on Monday appealed to member countries to support its "extremely modest" request for a $2.1 billion annual budget, reports the AP . After nearly 80 years of striving to improve human lives and health—which critics say it has done poorly or not enough—the UN health agency is fighting for its own after President Trump in January halted funding from the United States, which has traditionally been WHO's largest donor. "$2.1 billion is the equivalent of global military expenditure every eight hours," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. That's "the price of one stealth bomber, to kill people. ... It seems somebody switched the price tags on what is truly valuable in our world."

WHO has presented a budget for the next two years that's 22% less than originally planned, and says it has landed commitments for about 60% of that. But it still faces a budget gap of $1.7 billion. "For an organization working on the ground in 150 countries with a vast mission and mandate ... $2.1 billion a year—is not ambitious. It's extremely modest," Tedros said. The WHO this year has seen a plunge in its ability to carry out its sweeping mandate to do everything from recommend reductions in sugar levels in soft drinks to head the global response to pandemics like COVID-19 or outbreaks like polio or Ebola.

Tedros and his team have been grappling with a response to the US cuts as well as reduced outlays from wealthy European countries that are worried about an expansionist Russia and are putting more money toward defense. Matthew Kavanagh, the director of Georgetown University's Center for Global Health Policy and Politics, said other countries have used the US cut in aid "as cover to do their maneuvering, with many countries in Europe reducing aid. Literally millions will likely die needlessly ... and the world's health ministers do not seem capable of a coherent response."

Member countries are expected to raise annual dues by 20% to support WHO finances and reduce dependency on governments' voluntary contributions. They are also expected to agree to a hard-wrought "pandemic treaty" aimed at avoiding any replay of the patchy, unequal response to COVID-19 in the next pandemic.