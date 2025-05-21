JLo Sued for Using Paparazzi Photos ... of Herself

Jennifer Lopez just got sued for sharing photos ... of herself. The photos of Lopez at a Hollywood party the night before January's Golden Globes were not Lopez's own to share, according to the photographer and paparazzi agency behind the twin lawsuits. They say Lopez failed to get permission to use the images of her arriving at the Amazon MGM Studios and Vanity Fair Party at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 4, but shared them anyway. The photos, posted on Instagram and X, show Lopez in a white Silvia Tcherassi Daniela dress with a white faux fur coat draped over her shoulders, per the Independent and BBC .

The artist's sharing of the images "is commercial in nature, intended for the purpose of self-promotion" and used to "boost user engagement, increase shareability, and lend credibility to her branded content," according to photographer Edwin Blanco and agency Backgrid, who've each filed lawsuits claiming copyright to two images. They say Lopez agreed to pay for use of the photos after they were shared, but hasn't yet signed the deal. Now, Blanco and Backgrid are each seeking up to $150,000 in damages per photo, per the BBC. This is the third time Lopez has been sued for sharing photos of herself, per the Independent. In the previous cases, from 2019 and 2020, a settlement was reached out of court. (More Jennifer Lopez stories.)