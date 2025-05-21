Senate Passes Bill to Throw Out Tax on Tips

President Trump's campaign promise to nix federal taxes on tips has just moved a step closer to becoming reality. On Tuesday, the US Senate gave the thumbs-up to legislation that would do just that, meaning the No Tax on Tips Act introduced by GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in January is now headed to the House, reports the Hill. The outlet notes that it's expected to pass that chamber "one way or another—be it via the stand-alone measure or Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' that will extend tax cuts." "The certainty that we will see no tax on tips become the law of the land, I think, is very close to 100%," Cruz said. "One way or another, no tax on tips is going to become law."