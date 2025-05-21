New York Pilot Was in Control of Mexican Navy Ship

A New York-based harbor pilot was operating the Mexican navy ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. "The ship must be controlled by a specialized harbor pilot from the New York government," Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles said at a press conference, per the Guardian. He noted the individual had as little as 80 to 90 seconds to react before the ship apparently lost power and struck the bridge around 8:30pm Saturday, snapping all three of its masts. Two crew members aboard died.
They were identified as América Sánchez, 20, from Veracruz, and Adal Jair Maldonado Marcos, 23, from Oaxaca. Sanchez, a cadet with a year left until graduation, had been standing on top of the rigging at the time of the crash, per the BBC. "She was a warrior, a soldier who didn't give up, who always fought for her goals," her mother tells the outlet. Sánchez aspired to become a naval engineer, while Maldonado intended to follow in his father's footsteps and become a sailor.
Another 22 of the 277 crew members on board were injured, three critically. The ship—ARM Cuauhtémoc, also known as the "Knight of the Seas"—was on a 254-day global goodwill tour, which began with an April 6 departure from Acapulco. After five days docked in New York City, the ship was to set off for Iceland. Instead, police say the 157-foot-tall ship lost power and was pulled by current toward the 134.5-foot-tall Brooklyn Bridge. The National Transportation Safety Board hasn't confirmed that account. "We will not be drawing any conclusions" until an investigation is complete, a rep said Monday, per the BBC. (More Brooklyn Bridge stories.)