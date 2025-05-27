Archaeologists Unearth More Ancient Finds Near Luxor

Egypt unveiled three new tombs of prominent statesmen in the Dra' Abu el-Naga necropolis in Luxor, officials said Monday. Archaeologists discovered tombs dating back to the New Kingdom period (1550BC–1070BC) and identified the names and titles of their owners through inscriptions found within, according to a statement by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said in the statement that further study of other tombs' inscriptions is needed to gain a deeper understanding of their owners, per the AP .

The ministry released pictures of items discovered in the tombs, including artifacts and statues. One of the tombs discovered in Luxor on Monday belonged to Amum-em-Ipet, from the Ramesside period, who worked on the estate of Amun. His tomb was mostly destroyed; what remained were depictions of the funeral furniture carriers and a banquet. The other tombs date back to the 18th dynasty and include one belonging to a man named Baki, who served as a supervisor at the grain silo. Another tomb contains the burial of an individual named "S," who held multiple roles: He was a supervisor at the Temple of Amun in the oasis, a writer, and the mayor of the northern oases.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi described the discovery as a significant scientific and archaeological achievement, noting that it's one of the areas poised to greatly boost cultural tourism and attract more visitors with an interest in Egypt's rich heritage. Over the past year, Egypt has made several discoveries near the famed city of Luxor, including ancient rock-cut tombs and burial shafts dating back 3,600 years, as well as an ancient tomb with 11 sealed burials near Luxor. The discoveries come in the lead-up to the highly anticipated full opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is expected this summer. The museum will showcase more than 100,000 artifacts from Egypt's rich ancient heritage.