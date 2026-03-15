JD Vance's War Skepticism Is Becoming an Issue

The longer the Iran war continues, the more attention is being paid to a potential rift between President Trump and Vice President JD Vance over the fallout. Politico reports that Vance advised against the war beforehand, quoting a senior Trump official as saying Vance is "skeptical," "worried about success," and "just opposes" the conflict. Vance has been publicly supportive of the war since it began, but his comments have been relatively muted compared to other Trump officials and the president himself, notes a CNN analysis.