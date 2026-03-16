'We Will Remember,' Trump Says in Warning on Strait

President Trump is pitching the Strait of Hormuz as a loyalty test for NATO, warning the alliance faces "a very bad" future if US partners don't help Washington open the key oil route off Iran. In an eight-minute phone call with the Financial Times, Trump reiterated his view that European countries and China, which rely heavily on Gulf crude, should send minesweepers and special forces to help secure the waterway. "It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there," Trump said. More: