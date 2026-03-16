'We Will Remember,' Trump Says in Warning on Strait

President reiterated his call to have other countries help secure Strait of Hormuz
Posted Mar 16, 2026 5:55 AM CDT
Trump 'Demands' 7 Countries Help Secure Strait of Hormuz
President Donald Trump gesture to the media as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

President Trump is pitching the Strait of Hormuz as a loyalty test for NATO, warning the alliance faces "a very bad" future if US partners don't help Washington open the key oil route off Iran. In an eight-minute phone call with the Financial Times, Trump reiterated his view that European countries and China, which rely heavily on Gulf crude, should send minesweepers and special forces to help secure the waterway. "It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there," Trump said. More:

  • The FT notes Trump sounded a pessimistic note on NATO. "We've been very sweet," he said of NATO, citing US support for Ukraine despite it being "thousands of miles away from us." But "I've long said that we'll be there for them but they won't be there for us. And I'm not sure that they'd be there."
  • Trump also urged Beijing to act before his planned late-March summit with Xi Jinping, hinting he could delay the trip if China doesn't help. Trump argued China gets about 90% of its oil from the Strait, while the US gets a slim 1% or 2%. "Why are we maintaining the Hormuz Strait when it's really there for China and many other countries? Why aren't they doing it?" Trump said, per CNBC.
  • The Wall Street Journal reports Trump told reporters on Sunday that he has asked seven countries—he did not specify which ones—to form a coalition that would escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. "I'm demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their own territory," he said, per the AP. As for those who turn down his offer, "We will remember," he added.
  • While it's unclear if Australia is one of those countries—its Transport Minister, Catherine King, said she wasn't aware of any such request—it doesn't plan to join any US effort. "We won't be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz," King said, per the AP.

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