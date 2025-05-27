What We Know About the Liverpool Parade Crash

The scenes were "appalling," says UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, but police say a man who drove his minivan through a crowd of pedestrians in Liverpool on Monday was not committing an act of terrorism. Details about what happened:

Parade: Police say the minivan struck pedestrians just after streets opened up following a victory parade for Liverpool's soccer championship in the Premier League. This video (note sensitive content) via the Guardian includes scenes of the vehicle being chased by people, and hitting pedestrians.

Injuries: There were no fatalities. The AP reports nearly 50 were injured, including four children, with 27 sent to hospitals. Four of the injured remain "very very ill in hospital," says Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram.