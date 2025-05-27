Report: Feds Plan to Step Up Vetting for Student Visas

The Trump administration is considering mandatory social media checks for all foreign students applying to study in the US. A cable obtained by Politico directs US embassies and consulates to halt scheduling new visa interviews for students until further notice to prepare for stepped-up vetting. The order, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, signals a potential expansion from previous policies, which mostly targeted students who had participated in campus protests, specifically those involving opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza.

The administration hasn't detailed what future social media vetting would look for, but the cable referenced executive orders aimed at countering terrorism and antisemitism. Past efforts left guidelines unclear, with State Department officials citing confusion about whether individuals posting pro-Palestinian content could face extra scrutiny. The Guardian notes that the policy could severely delay the processing of student visas—and hurt the many universities that rely on foreign students for revenue.

The NAFSA: Association of International Educators group criticized the decision. "The idea that the embassies have the time, the capacity, and taxpayer dollars are being spent this way is very problematic," Fanta Aw, the nonprofit's CEO said, per Politico. "International students are not a threat to this country. If anything, they're an incredible asset to this country." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)