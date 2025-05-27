Tuberville Will Leave Senate Next Year

Alabama's Sen. Tommy Tuberville is going to be a one-term senator. The Republican announced Tuesday that he is going to run for governor of Alabama instead of seeking a second term in the Senate, Politico reports. The former Auburn University football coach, who has been talking about a gubernatorial run for months, launched his campaign website Tuesday and made the announcement on Fox News' The Will Cain Show. "President Trump was a guy that really was behind me during the Senate race, he's been behind me ever since, and today, I will announce that I will be the future governor of the great state of Alabama," Tuberville said.
Tuberville said his priorities as governor would be bringing manufacturing jobs back to the state and fighting "woke" ideology. No other Republicans have announced that they are running in next year's primary to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, and political experts say Tuberville would be hard to beat, AL.com reports. Tuberville, 70, beat Jeff Sessions—who held the Senate seat for 20 years but resigned to become Trump's attorney general and was fired in 2018—in the 2020 primary and went on to defeat Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the general election. Politico reports that Jones is rumored to be considering a run for governor or another Senate run. (More Tommy Tuberville stories.)