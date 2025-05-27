Tuberville Will Leave Senate Next Year

Alabama's Sen. Tommy Tuberville is going to be a one-term senator. The Republican announced Tuesday that he is going to run for governor of Alabama instead of seeking a second term in the Senate, Politico reports. The former Auburn University football coach, who has been talking about a gubernatorial run for months, launched his campaign website Tuesday and made the announcement on Fox News' The Will Cain Show. "President Trump was a guy that really was behind me during the Senate race, he's been behind me ever since, and today, I will announce that I will be the future governor of the great state of Alabama," Tuberville said.