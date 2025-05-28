Kings of Leon Cancels Tour After 'Pretty Gnarly' Injury

More misfortune for Kings of Leon, 15 years after pigeon poop forced the band to cut a concert in St. Louis short. The band has called off their upcoming European tour because of what frontman Caleb Followill calls a "pretty gnarly" injury. In an Instagram post, the singer says he "shattered" his heel in a freak accident at his home in Nashville, the BBC reports. "I've broken my foot bad playing with my kids. I'll spare you the details but it was pretty gnarly," the 43-year-old says. "It's a big bummer because we were so excited and had been preparing for this tour for a long time. We've been in the studio recording a bunch of new music that we were going to debut."