Abbott on Fatal Jet Ski Crash: 'Here's Your Death Penalty'

An undocumented immigrant from Venezuela is accused of killing a Texas teenager in a Jet Ski hit-and-run over the weekend—a case that drew a blunt response from Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday. "Welcome to Texas. Here's your Death Penalty," he wrote on X . One commenter noted Texas' death penalty only applies to capital murder cases; in this case, a 21-year-old woman is accused of second-degree felony manslaughter, per KDFW . She was allegedly driving a Jet Ski that collided with a kayaker on Grapevine Lake, about 20 miles northwest of Dallas, on Sunday.

Ava Moore, 18, suffered severe head trauma and died at a hospital. Police say the Jet Ski's passenger remained on the scene to speak with first responders, but the driver, Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, fled with Maikel Coello Perozo, also 21, whom Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton described as another undocumented immigrant, per the Dallas Morning News. Gonzalez and Perozo are accused in a separate hit-and-run involving two vehicles as they left the scene, per KDFW. They were taken into custody on Tuesday morning, per the New York Post.

Charges haven't yet been brought in the vehicle hit-and-runs, which are under the jurisdiction of Grapevine Police; Texas Game Wardens is investigating the Jet Ski crash. Gonzalez's bond is set at $500,000. An arrest affidavit claims the Jet Ski was speeding dangerously close to people on the water, per KDFW. Witnesses reported kayakers had tried to get out of the path of the Jet Ski before Moore was struck from behind. She had just enlisted in the Air Force and was due to start basic training within weeks, per the Post. A star basketball player at the US Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado, she spoke of becoming a four-star general, per KDFW. (More Texas stories.)