Strange New Celestial Object Spotted in Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered a strange new object in our Milky Way galaxy. An international team reported Wednesday that the celestial object—perhaps a star, pair of stars, or something else entirely—is emitting X-rays around the same time it's shooting out radio waves. What's more, the cycle repeats every 44 minutes, at least during periods of extreme activity.

Located 15,000 light-years away in a region of the Milky Way brimming with stars, gas, and dust, this object could be a highly magnetized dead star like a neutron or white dwarf, Curtin University's Ziteng Andy Wang tells the AP. Or it could be "something exotic" and unknown, says Wang, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.