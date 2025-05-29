5M Seized Seahorses 'Just the Tip of the Iceberg'

Authorities have seized nearly 5 million seahorses smuggled across 62 countries over the last decade—yet experts warn this is just a glimpse into a much larger hidden market. The millions of smuggled seahorses seized over the last 10 years had a value of around $21 million, according to new research published in Conservation Biology . A team led by Dr. Sarah Foster of the University of British Columbia's Project Seahorse reviewed online seizure records between 2010 and 2021, uncovering incidents across 62 countries, according to a UBC news release . Most confiscations occurred at airports and involved dried seahorses, which are commonly used in traditional medicine.

Researchers say these figures are probably "just the tip of the iceberg," as seizure data is limited to publicly available online records and official disclosures. Seahorses were frequently found alongside elephant ivory and pangolin scales, suggesting marine species are being trafficked through the same global channels used for terrestrial wildlife. The study also points to shifting trade routes: while China and Hong Kong remain major destinations, newer links have emerged in Europe and Latin America. "Trade routes appear to be diversifying, and so must enforcement efforts," says study co-author Syd Ascione.

Legal international trade in seahorses is allowed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), provided exporters can demonstrate their practices don't harm wild populations. However, researchers note that proving sustainability is challenging, causing much of the trade to go underground. The study calls for stronger deterrents and better enforcement—and for making sustainable trade in seahorses viable enough for people to obey laws. "We've done work with traditional medicine traders in Hong Kong, and when we ask them, 'How long do you want seahorses around?' they say, 'Forever, they're really important!' And we agree," Foster says. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)