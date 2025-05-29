Court Testimony: Mom Sold Daughter for Her Eyes, Skin

A mother, her boyfriend, and their friend have been sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and trafficking of a 6-year-old girl, her own daughter, who disappeared outside her South African home in February 2024 and still hasn't been found. Racquel "Kelly" Smith, Jacquen Appollis, and their accomplice Steveno van Rhyn received their life sentences for human trafficking and an additional decade each for kidnapping at a court in Cape Town, per the BBC . The verdict follows an eight-week trial that drew national attention but didn't lead to Joshlin Smith's recovery. The judge's verdict determined "she had been sold for slavery or practices similar to slavery," per the AP .

The prosecution's case was supported by a neighbor's account that Smith, 35, had confessed to selling her daughter to a traditional healer, who "wanted her for her eyes and skin," as well as a pastor's testimony that Smith had previously discussed selling her children for as little as $275 each. Presiding Judge Nathan Erasmus cited the trio's lack of remorse and the negative impact their actions had on the Middelpos community in his ruling. The court proceedings took place in a community center to accommodate local residents, many of whom expressed anger over Joshlin's disappearance. Family members continue to plead for information about her whereabouts. Police say their investigation will continue beyond South African borders. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)