Daughter Sues, Says Oil Companies Killed Her Mother

The New York Times reports on the first lawsuit of its kind in regard to climate change: A woman sued seven oil companies in Washington state this week over the death of her mother during a heat wave in 2021.

Misti Leon sued Exxon Mobil; Chevron; Shell, BP; ConocoPhillips; Phillips 66; and Olympic Pipeline Company, a subsidiary managed by BP, alleging that they long knew of the damage they were doing to the planet but failed to warn the public. In fact, they worked to hide the evidence, the suit alleges.