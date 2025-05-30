Body in NJ Cold Case Identified as a 19th-Century Captain

A man whose skeletal remains washed up on beaches in southern New Jersey between 1995 and 2013 was a victim of the sea, not a serial killer. Genealogy students at New Jersey's Ramapo College helped crack the case, which had puzzled state police for decades, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. They determined that "Scattered Man John Doe" was Henry Goodsell, the 29-year-old captain of a schooner that sank off the coast of New Jersey in 1844. All five crew members died when the Oriental, which was transporting marble from Connecticut for the construction of Philadelphia's Girard College, was lost less than a mile from shore.

Part of Goodsell's skull washed up on a beach in Longport, Atlantic County, in 1995 and more bones were found at other beaches in 1999 and 2013. Students at the college's Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center looked for genetic relatives and searched for old news reports of shipwrecks in the area, NBC News reports. After they told the New Jersey State Police that the bones could be those of the captain, police obtained a DNA sample from a great-great-granddaughter researchers found in Maryland. Police confirmed Goodsell's identity last month, the college said in a news release.

"To our knowledge, this is the oldest case that's ever been solved with investigative genetic genealogy," says Cairenn Binder, assistant director of the Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center. Police said that before they partnered with the center, they didn't know how old the bones were or whether a crime had been committed. "We kind of kept going back and forth between, are they historic? Are they not historic?" New Jersey State Police Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Anna Delaney tells NBC News. "This is absolutely amazing because after all of this time, Henry has his name." (More genetic genealogy stories.)