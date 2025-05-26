10 Shot on South Carolina Party Boat

Ten people were shot during a fight that started on a private boat holding a holiday weekend party Sunday night on the South Carolina coast, authorities said. No one died in the shooting in Little River, about 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach, around 9:30pm, although some of the wounded were in critical condition, Horry County Police said in a statement. At least one person was taken to the hospital who was not hurt by gunfire, police said, per the AP. The shooting happened around a dock where a private charter boat leaves for cruises. The boat was docked and detectives are trying to figure out exactly where the fight and shooting began, police said.