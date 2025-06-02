A 13-Year Streak Continues in US Business

Walmart is No. 1 again in revenue, though Amazon is closing in, according to Fortune
Posted Jun 2, 2025 6:00 AM CDT
10 Largest Companies in the US
A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Fortune magazine is out with its annual ranking of American companies by revenue, and a familiar name is at the top: Walmart. That makes a remarkable 13 straight years at No. 1, though Fortune points out that No. 2 Amazon is closing the gap and trailed by less than $45 billion this year. The top 10:

  1. Walmart, $681 billion revenue
  2. Amazon, $638 billion
  3. UnitedHealth Group, $400 billion
  4. Apple, $391 billion
  5. CVS Health, $372 billion
  6. Berkshire Hathaway, $371 billion
  7. Alphabet, $350 billion
  8. ExxonMobil, $349 billion
  9. McKesson, $308 billion
  10. Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen), $293 billion
See the full ranking and more details at Fortune.

