A 13-Year Streak Continues in US Business

Fortune magazine is out with its annual ranking of American companies by revenue, and a familiar name is at the top: Walmart. That makes a remarkable 13 straight years at No. 1, though Fortune points out that No. 2 Amazon is closing the gap and trailed by less than $45 billion this year. The top 10:
- Walmart, $681 billion revenue
- Amazon, $638 billion
- UnitedHealth Group, $400 billion
- Apple, $391 billion
- CVS Health, $372 billion
- Berkshire Hathaway, $371 billion
- Alphabet, $350 billion
- ExxonMobil, $349 billion
- McKesson, $308 billion
- Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen), $293 billion
See the full ranking and more details at Fortune
