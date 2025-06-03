Nick Offerman Has No Patience for Homophobic Ron Swanson Post

When his iconic Parks and Recreation character was used to denigrate Pride Month, Nick Offerman didn't hesitate—and fans were praising him for his response. A user on X used a clip of Offerman's character, Ron Swanson, angrily tossing his desktop computer in a dumpster—but overlaid the computer with an image of a rainbow Pride flag, captioning the clip, "Just wanted to post how I feel about 'pride' month." Offerman retweeted the post, adding his response : "Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb f---. #HappyPride." Replies from Offerman fans included, per Parade , the actor being called "the GOAT" and given a "10/10."

As the magazine notes, the original tweet was posted on the same day Offerman's Parks and Recreation co-star Jonathan Joss was fatally shot—and on Monday, Joss' husband posted on social media that the couple had endured years of homophobic comments and threats in their San Antonio, Texas, neighborhood, Parade reports. He says Joss was shot after the couple returned to their former home, which had burned down, to check the mail and they saw that someone had placed the skull and harness of their dog in plain sight. "This caused both of us severe emotional distress," and as they grieved, he says, a man approached and "started yelling violent homophobic slurs" before opening fire. One of the couple's neighbors, Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, has been charged with Joss' murder, TMZ reports. (More Nick Offerman stories.)