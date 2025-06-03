Man Accused of Trying to Get Other Man Deported

A Wisconsin man is facing charges accusing him of forging a letter threatening President Trump's life in an effort to get another man deported, the AP reports. Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint filed Monday that Demetric D. Scott was behind a letter sent to state and federal officials with the return address and name of Ramon Morales Reyes. Scott was charged Monday with felony witness intimidation, identity theft and two counts of bail jumping. Morales Reyes is listed as a victim in the case.

Immigration agents arrested Morales Reyes, 54, on May 21 after he dropped his child off at school in Milwaukee. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the arrest, saying he had written a letter threatening to kill Trump and would "self-deport" to Mexico. The announcement, which also was posted by the White House on its social media accounts, contained an image of the letter as well as a photo of Morales Reyes. But the claim started to unravel as investigators talked to Morales Reyes, who doesn't speak English fluently, and obtained a handwriting sample from him that was different than the handwriting in the letters, according to court documents.

Scott is currently is awaiting trial in Milwaukee County Jail on armed robbery and aggravated battery charges. Law enforcement officers listened to several calls Scott made from the jail in which he talked about letters that needed to be mailed and a plan to get someone picked up by ICE so Scott's trial could get dismissed, according to the criminal complaint. He also admitted to police that he wrote the letters, documents said. Morales Reyes' deportation defense lawyer says the main focus now is to secure Morales Reyes' release from custody and the next step will be to pursue any relief he may qualify for in immigration court so he can remain in the US with his family, which includes three US citizen children.