King of the Hill, Parks and Rec Actor Is Fatally Shot

Jonathan Joss, an actor with roles on King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation, is dead at age 59 after a shooting over the weekend in San Antonio, Texas, reports NBC News.
- Joss is probably best known for voicing the character of John Redcorn in the animated King of the Hill. In fact, he was taking part in the reboot of the show now underway, per People.
- He also portrayed Native American chief Ken Hotate in Parks in Recreation, along with a slew of other roles in different shows.
San Antonio police responded to a shooting in a residential area on Sunday evening and found Joss near a roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A report at TMZ says Joss was shot while in a dispute with a neighbor, though authorities haven't confirmed. Police arrested 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, who has been charged with murder. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)