Report: FEMA Scraps New Hurricane Plan

The recently installed head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the agency has scrapped its new hurricane-response plan and will be using last year's plan, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The sources say some at FEMA aren't sure how exactly that will be possible, since, under the Trump administration, the agency has massively reduced its workforce and done away with some of its programs. One example: Previous guidance has indicated FEMA staffers should go door-to-door to help survivors after a hurricane, but that program has been diminished, and it's not clear what type of consequences that might have on other response efforts.