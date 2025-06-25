Report: US Strikes Didn't 'Obliterate' Iran Nuclear Program

The US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran were not as successful as President Trump claimed they were, according to details of an early intelligence assessment leaked to outlets including CNN. Trump said the Saturday strikes "completely obliterated" nuclear facilities but according to CNN's sources, core components of Iran's nuclear program, including its stockpile of enriched uranium, survived and the US strikes only set the program back "maybe a few months, tops."

Sources tell the Washington Post that the Defense Intelligence Agency report, based on the Pentagon's early assessment of damage, also concluded that many of the centrifuges Iran uses to enrich uranium survived the strikes on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan sites. Sources said the strikes collapsed the entrances to two of the sites but did not destroy underground buildings.