Fertility Clinic Bomber Left Behind 'Nihilistic' Writings

Authorities say Guy Edward Bartkus, the 25-year-old suspected to be responsible for Saturday's explosion at a Palm Springs fertility clinic , left behind writings with "anti-pro-life" and nihilistic messages, including views that the world should not be populated. Authorities believe Bartkus died in the car bomb blast, which investigators describe as potentially the largest-ever bombing scene in Southern California, the AP reports. The blast radius was several blocks, and other nearby buildings were damaged. Authorities are conducting searches in Twentynine Palms, where Bartkus lived, as part of the ongoing investigation. The suspect was not previously on the FBI's radar, CBS News reports.

The FBI states the attack was targeted specifically at the IVF facility and is being investigated as an act of terrorism. Bartkus reportedly tried to livestream the explosion, but the video was not uploaded successfully. The bombing injured four people but did not harm any embryos stored at the clinic, according to clinic leaders. "Good guys one, bad guys zero," said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office. The single-story American Reproductive Centers clinic suffered significant damage, but no patients were present during the incident and no staff members are believed to be among the injured. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)