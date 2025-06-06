Mom Was Busy at Ticket Counter, So Boy Went for a Ride

Here's hoping when this toddler thinks back to this moment, he'll only remember the fun ride he took at the airport. Sources tell CBS News that on May 28, the mom of a 2-year-old was making flight arrangements at the JetBlue ticket counter in New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport when the boy slipped away and clambered onto the luggage conveyor belt nearby. He was whisked away and taken "through the terminal's luggage sorting system," per the Port Authority PBA .

Port Authority cops Joseph DeSilvio and Angel Paulino jumped into action, leaping onto the conveyor belt "without hesitation" in search of the toddler, with each officer taking a different path on the belt when it split in two. The boy was finally retrieved about five minutes later, right before he was set to head through the system's X-ray machines. Patch notes there were no injuries, and the boy's family declined medical assistance at the scene. The Port Authority PBA, meanwhile, praises DeSilvio and Paulino for their "selfless and courageous" assistance. (Newark's airport has other problems to contend with.)