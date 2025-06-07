ICE Presses Raids in LA as Trump Officials Taunt Bass

Trump administration officials mocked Mayor Karen Bass on Saturday while pressing their immigration raids and battles with protesters in Los Angeles. A standoff lasted hours outside an industrial park, with Border Patrol personnel deploying tear gas while bystanders and protesters standing on medians and across the street chanted "Fuera ICE"—"ICE, get out," the Los Angeles Times reports. Bricks were thrown by demonstrators during the smoky clash. "These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city," Bass said in a statement, per USA Today . "We will not stand for this." FBI Director Kash Patel answered in a post: "We will."

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, also responded to Bass. "You have no say in this at all," he said, per the Hill. "Federal law is supreme and federal law will be enforced." And Dan Bongino, deputy FBI director, said: "The days of chaos ruling the streets are over. Either obey the law, or go to jail, there's no third option." Officials reported making 45 arrests on Friday, and Bongino said more are coming. Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons said the confrontation Saturday seemed to start when protesters saw immigration officers staging in the area.

One group assembled at the nearby Home Depot where day laborers go in search of work. Lemons urged the demonstrators to be calm but criticized the federal response to the crowd, per the Times. "To think that there would be no heightening of fear and no consequences from the community doesn't sound like good preparation to me," the mayor said. "Above all, there is no communication and things are done on a whim. And that creates chaos and fear." (More Immigration and Customs Enforcement stories.)