In LA, 'Extraordinary Show of Force' During Raids

Federal agents conducted high-profile immigration raids on Friday in Los Angeles, including in the city's Fashion District, where they used flash-bang grenades and what appeared to be less-than-lethal rounds to disperse protesters after targeting a clothing wholesaler called Ambiance Apparel. The action was part of at least three enforcement sweeps in the city that day, with agents in military-style gear arriving in armored trucks in an "extraordinary show of force," per the New York Times . Tensions escalated as immigrant activists confronted the agents, leading to thrown objects and the use of force by officers.

Though officials reported no serious injuries, one man who said he wasn't part of the protest and was just walking by said he suffered injuries from a flash-bang device and was aided by bystanders. Inside the business itself, workers were lined up and questioned about their birthplaces and identification. Some, including US citizens, were released after about an hour, but others remained detained. Observers said the majority of employees were immigrants from Mexico and South Korea. Federal officials said a total of 45 people were arrested citywide as part of four federal search warrants.

The operation drew immediate criticism from local officials, including Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom, who condemned the arrest of labor leader David Huerta for impeding agents during the raid. According to LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Huerta was injured by federal agents during the commotion, per the Los Angeles Times. Bass added that the raids were meant to "sow terror," reports the AP.

Further protests broke out outside a federal detention center in downtown LA later in the day, resulting in additional confrontations between demonstrators and authorities. Local police stated they didn't participate in the enforcement efforts, citing city and state policy against cooperation with federal immigration actions. The raids follow a recent uptick in ICE activity nationwide and mirror similar events in San Diego that also sparked controversy over law enforcement tactics. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)